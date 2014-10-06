LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has revised
guidance on its dual-tranche offering of 10- and 30-year
Eurobonds, according to a lead manager.
On the 10-year note, the sovereign has set guidance of 155bp
(plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps from initial price thoughts
of plus 175bp area.
On the 30-year tranche, it has revised pricing to 205bp
(plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps from an initial level of plus
230bp area. Both tranches will price in range later today.
Demand across both tranches is more than US$11bn. Earlier,
leads said Kazakhstan planned to raise US$2-2.5bn overall
through the two notes.
Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB+ by both
Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are
the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)