LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has launched a US$2.5bn dual-tranche Eurobond offering, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign has launched a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at 150bp over mid-swaps, the tight end of guidance of plus 155bp (plus or minus 5bp) and 25bp inside initial price levels of plus 175bp area.

It has also launched a US$1bn 30-year note at 200bp over mid-swaps, again at the tight end of guidance of plus 205bp (plus or minus 5bp) and 30bp inside initial price talk of plus 230bp area.

The bonds will price later today.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S transaction.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)