LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Kazakhstan has picked banks to arrange a roadshow in London and the US starting from June 24, according to a source.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and are joined by Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance as joint lead managers on a potential US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized 144A/Reg S bond deal.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)