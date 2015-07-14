BRIEF-Zastal FY net loss at 42.2 million zlotys
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Kazakhstan has started marketing 10- and 30-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bonds at 300bp area and 350bp area over Treasuries, respectively, according to a source.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal. Those banks are joined by joint lead managers Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance.
The transaction is expected to be Tuesday's business.
Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner)
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Receives requisite “no-objection” from NSE and BSE for demerger scheme, facilitating independent listing of Reliance Home Finance