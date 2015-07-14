LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Kazakhstan has started marketing 10- and 30-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bonds at 300bp area and 350bp area over Treasuries, respectively, according to a source.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal. Those banks are joined by joint lead managers Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance.

The transaction is expected to be Tuesday's business.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch.

