BRIEF-BlackRock Capital qtrly basic earnings $ 0.20 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 21 (IFR) - Kazakhstan has sent a request for proposals for a US dollar bond, according to two sources.
The sovereign is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch.
Kazakhstan was last in the international market in October 2017 when it sold a US$1.5bn 2024 note and a US$1bn 2044 bond. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
* Travelers Companies - will redeem remaining $106.9 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate junior subordinated debentures due 2067 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: