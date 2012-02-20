LONDON Feb 20 Kazakh BTA Bank's
defaulted dollar bond traded near seven-week highs on Monday,
after a British judge late last week sentenced its former
chairman Mukhtar Ablyazov to 22 months in jail.
The bond is trading at its highest since the bank first
indicated it was in default in early January, on hopes BTA may
now recover more of its assets.
"(The bond price) reacted to Ablyazov's sentencing that in
most people's mind was due to produce higher recoveries for the
NPL pool," said one bondholder, referring to BTA's vast stock of
non-performing loans.
Kazakhstan wants to extradite Ablyazov from the UK and seeks
billions of dollars in compensation for misappropriation of
assets, charges he denies. Last week, a High Court judge ruled
that Ablyazov had lied about ownership of companies and
property.
BTA blames misappropriations by former managers for the
bank's predicament and admits it had been too optimistic about
how much it would recover in lost assets. It missed a coupon
payment due Jan. 3 and officially fell into default on Jan. 17.
The default has enraged creditors who say BTA, controlled by
the oil-rich country's $80 billion wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, is
unwilling rather than unable to pay. A creditor committee has
been formed to negotiate a debt restructuring for the second
time in three years.
The $2 billion bond due 2018 is up 4 points since Ablyazov's
sentencing and was trading at 23 cents on the dollar
, just off its highest levels since end-December.
That still implies losses to bondholders of almost 80 cents per
dollar invested.
The bond hit a record low of 17 cents on the dollar in
mid-January.
Andre Andrijanovs, an analyst at Exotix, said the bond had
also reacted to comments late last week by Samruk-Kazyna's new
chairman Umirzak Shukeyev who told Russian newspaper Kommersant
that the fund was prepared to support BTA after restructuring.
"It's the first time Shukeyev went public on this after he
took over as chairman. Abyazov's arrest gave hope that there is
better prospect of recovery and the combination of those two
things is helping the bond," Andrijanovs said.