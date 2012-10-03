BRIEF-Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development appoints Ziad Elchaar as CEO
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
LONDON Oct 3 Kazakh BTA bank's $2.1 billion 2018 bond jumped at least 5 cents on the dollar on Wednesday after the bank signed a preliminary restructuring agreement for $11.2 billion in debt, broking sources said.
Kazakhstan's third-biggest bank, which is majority owned by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, went into default on the debt earlier this year. Samruk-Kazyna did not guarantee the bank's debt.
The bond rose to pre-default highs of 32 cents on the dollar, according to one broking source, while another said it went as high as 36 cents.
Samruk-Kazyna agreed to convert its deposits into equity and issue a $1.592 billion interest-bearing subordinated loan to BTA, the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)
June 4 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets look set to consolidate in modest volumes on Sunday after the Brent oil price fell back below $50 a barrel at the end of last week, offsetting a rise in global stock markets.