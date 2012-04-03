NEW YORK, April 3 Kazakh bank BTA on
T uesday announced the members of a steering committee of
creditors to discuss the restructuring of its $2 billion worth
of defaulted debt.
The bank, Kazakhstan's third-largest by assets and
majority-owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, defaulted
on a 2018 eurobond in January, only 18 months after a first
round of restructuring cut its debt by two-thirds.
It said in a statement that the steering committee will be
comprised of the following members:
* Ashmore Investment Management Limited (on behalf of
certain funds and accounts for which it acts as investment
adviser)
* Asian Development Bank
* D.E. Shaw Oculus International, Inc.
* D.E. Shaw Laminar International, Inc.
* FFTW UK Limited - a BNP Paribas Investment Partner
* Gramercy Funds Management LLC
* JP Morgan Securities Ltd.
* Nomura International plc
* The Royal Bank of Scotland plc
* Swedish Export Credits Guarantee Board - EKN
* VR Capital Group Ltd
The committee hired Houlihan Lokey and Deloitte as joint
financial advisers to conduct a due diligence of BTA's business
plan and financial position, the bank said. Baker & McKenzie has
been selected as the committee's legal adviser.
BTA hired PricewaterhouseCoopers to conduct a review of its
strategy and to work on the development of a new business plan
for the bank. Lazard Freres and White & Case are acting as
financial and legal advisers to BTA.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Dan Grebler)