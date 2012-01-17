LONDON Jan 17 Kazakh bank BTA, majority owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund is now officially in default, creditors said on Tuesday, citing notification from settlement services provider Euroclear.

Euroclear told bondholders it had not received funds for the coupon, payment on which was originally due Jan 3. A 10-day grace period for the payment expired at close of trade on Monday.

This was confirmed by three separate creditors.

One bondholder said: "We got confirmation that they did not pay last night."

The bank is now in default on the $2 billion 2018 Eurobond, just 18 months after an initial debt restructuring.

Euroclear officials declined comment. BTA, in a news conference in Almaty, reiterated that the proposal for a debt moratorium would be voted on at a Jan. 26 shareholder meeting.

But Askhat Beisenbayev, acting CEO of BTA said the coupon payment would be the second step following a restructuring.

"(The coupon) cannot be examined outside the context of the restructuring issue. This is the basic reason that this coupon cannot be paid, even should not be paid," he told the meeting.

The default was widely expected ever since the bank said at the end of December that it wanted to go for a second restructuring round for debt and did not have the funds for the Jan. 3 coupon. Last week BTA Chairman Anvar Saidenov told Reuters the bank would not be able to repay debt.

Holders of the 2018 bond have told Reuters they are considering forcing early repayment on the bond which would potentially allow holders of other debt categories to bring forward payments worth a total of $8 billion.

The bond was trading at 15 cents on the dollar, traders said . (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Sebastian Tong in London; Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; editing by Anna Willard)