ALMATY Nov 30 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna expects shortly to finalise a business plan to revitalise BTA, the country's third-largest bank by assets, the fund's deputy chief executive, Aidan Karibjanov, said on Wednesday.

BTA was the largest of four Kazakh lenders to default in 2009. After a debt restructuring completed last year, Samruk-Kazyna emerged as an 81.5 percent shareholder in the bank.

"Management is preparing a business plan and model to reload the bank," Karibjanov told reporters. "It's based on two things: recovering those assets stolen by its previous owners and making the bank competitive in banking services and lending."

He added: "We hope that, in the near future, we will have a clear business plan on how to restore capital."

Asked if BTA required an additional capital injection, Karibjanov said: "Undoubtedly, judging by its capital deficit. The issue is to make sure additional injections don't fall into a bottomless pit."

He gave no concrete details about the business plan. But a source in the government told Reuters the bank was considering buying back its bonds.

