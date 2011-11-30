ALMATY Nov 30 Kazakh sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna expects shortly to finalise a business plan
to revitalise BTA, the country's third-largest bank by
assets, the fund's deputy chief executive, Aidan Karibjanov,
said on Wednesday.
BTA was the largest of four Kazakh lenders to default in
2009. After a debt restructuring completed last year,
Samruk-Kazyna emerged as an 81.5 percent shareholder in the
bank.
"Management is preparing a business plan and model to reload
the bank," Karibjanov told reporters. "It's based on two things:
recovering those assets stolen by its previous owners and making
the bank competitive in banking services and lending."
He added: "We hope that, in the near future, we will have a
clear business plan on how to restore capital."
Asked if BTA required an additional capital injection,
Karibjanov said: "Undoubtedly, judging by its capital deficit.
The issue is to make sure additional injections don't fall into
a bottomless pit."
He gave no concrete details about the business plan. But a
source in the government told Reuters the bank was considering
buying back its bonds.
BTA was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Olga Orininskaya, Katya Golubkova and Mariya
Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton)