* BTA working on business plan to restore capital

* Samruk-Kazyna says further capital injection needed

* Bond buy-back possible option - govt source

* BTA prepared to sell some foreign assets (Adds BTA comment on shareholder meeting)

By Olga Orininskaya

ALMATY, Nov 30 Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund is preparing to inject more capital into BTA as part of a business plan that could involve the country's third-largest lender buying back its bonds next year, sources close to the matter said.

Samruk-Kazyna, the sovereign fund that owns 81.5 percent of BTA, could supply the necessary funds to enable the bank to buy back bonds, a source in the Kazakh government told Reuters. He said that this was only one of several options being considered.

"The simplest thing would be to take money for the bonds and organise a buy-back," the source said on condition of anonymity.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the global financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.

Through a restructuring programme agreed with creditors last year, BTA managed to reduce net debt by about two thirds to $4.2 billion. But persistent bad loans and the pursuit of assets allegedly taken by its former head have strained its resources.

BTA's former head, Mukhtar Ablyazov, fled to Britain in 2009 and the bank is seeking billions of dollars of compensation from him for alleged misappropriation. He denies the charges.

In a statement on its website, www.bta.kz, the bank said one of the points of discussion set for a Nov. 29 extraordinary shareholders' meeting was the possible purchase or acceptance onto the books of recovery units and senior notes .

BTA confirmed this meeting took place. But in a written response to questions, it said the shareholders declined to take a decision on the purchase because they believed it was beyond their remit and should be decided within the bank itself.

The bank made no further comment on its plans.

TIME TO 'RELOAD'

Aidan Karibjanov, deputy chief executive of Samruk-Kazyna, said BTA was in need of a capital injection and that management was in the process of finalising a business plan to "reload" the bank. He gave no concrete details of this plan.

"Everything is being considered and we hope that, in the near future, we will have a clear business plan on how to restore capital," Karibjanov told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked if BTA required a capital injection, he said: "Undoubtedly, judging by its capital deficit. The issue is to make sure additional injections don't fall into a bottomless pit."

A different source at Samruk-Kazyna, who declined to be identified, said that the business plan for BTA could be drawn up by the end of this year and implemented in 2012.

BTA posted a net loss of 203.8 billion tenge ($1.4 billion) in the first nine months of this year, data published on the website of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, www.kase.kz, showed.

This included a loss of 64.7 billion tenge in September alone, driven by higher bad loan provisions.

Investors have this year expressed concerns over whether BTA would be able to pay bond coupons on time, although the bank met a $166.4 million payment in July and repaid a $175 million instalment of a trade finance loan in September.

In an interview with Reuters last month, Samruk-Kazyna Managing Director Peter Howes said "vested interests" had spread negative rumours that triggered selling of BTA bonds, and that the fund would continue supporting the bank.

A source in the bank, who declined to be named, said BTA was also prepared to sell some assets to help balance its books.

"In order to support the current operational activities, the decision has been taken to sell assets," the source said, without giving more details.

BTA has previously stated its willingness to sell some foreign assets, including a second-tier Belarussian bank, insurance firm London-Almaty and stakes in Ukrainian insurance firm Oranta and Turkey's Sekerbank. (Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty and Katya Golubkova in Moscow; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)