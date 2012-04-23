LONDON, April 23 Kazakhstan's BTA Bank, majority
owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, on Monday said it
was suspending payment on recovery notes with a reference value
of $5.2 billion after defaulting on a $2 billion dollar bond
earlier this year.
The Recovery notes were issued to some creditors during an
earlier debt restructuring in 2009 and were supposed to pay out
whenever BTA managed a certain level of asset recovery.
BTA said in a statement that suspension of payments was in
the best interest of creditors.
"It would not be appropriate to make payments in respect of
the Recovery Units when BTA has not paid amounts due on the
Bank's Senior Notes and while discussions continue with
stakeholders on the financial restructuring of the Bank," the
bank said in a statement.
BTA has formed a steering committee to enable talks on a
second debt restructuring.
One investor who holds recovery notes said that in normal
circumstances suspending payments would allow creditors to force
early repayment on all the debt. But he added it was likely the
biggest holders of the RNs who sit on the restructuring
committee had agreed this would not happen.
The defaulted 2018 dollar bond was trading at just over 21
cents on the dollar. The recovery notes were
trading on 9-1/2 cents on the dollar.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao)