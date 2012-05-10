* Almaty court approves draft restructuring plan
* BTA says talks on commercial terms to begin in June
ALMATY May 10 A court in Kazakhstan has
approved a draft debt restructuring plan filed by troubled bank
BTA and granted legal protection for its successful
completion, the bank said on Thursday.
BTA Chairman Anvar Saidenov said the decision, passed by the
Special Financial Court of Kazakhstan's financial capital Almaty
on May 8, "confirms the legitimacy of the restructuring process
initiated by the bank and gives us a high degree of confidence
in its successful outcome."
BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009
when the financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy,
laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate
markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.
The bank cut net debt by about two-thirds through an earlier
restructuring programme agreed with creditors in 2010, which
installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its
81.5-percent shareholder.
By proposing a second restructuring, BTA has angered some
creditors who had expected the sovereign wealth fund to lend
more tangible support to Kazakhstan's third-largest lender by
assets.
Creditors from the earlier restructuring last week demanded
accelerated repayment of $5.2 billion of "recovery notes" issued
to settle previous debts.
BTA has formed a steering committee to conduct talks on the
second debt restructuring. Saidenov said in a statement the bank
would start negotiations with the steering committee and
advisors in June on the commercial terms of the restructuring.
"The next stage is the completion of due diligence by the
advisors to the steering committee in parallel with which the
bank is finalising its business plan," he said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov. Editing by Jane Merriman)