ALMATY, June 15 Kazakhstan's troubled bank BTA has begun formal discussions with its creditors and hopes to make headway on its debt restructuring plan over the next fortnight, the bank said on Friday.

A draft debt restructuring plan was approved by a Kazakhstan court last month and the bank's advisers presented a preliminary proposal to the creditors' steering committee during meetings in London this week.

Due diligence meetings are to be held in Almaty next week, with the aim of progressing "substantive negotiations on an agreed term sheet over the following two weeks", the bank said.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external funding.

The bank cut net debt by about two thirds through an earlier restructuring programme, agreed with creditors in 2010, which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5 percent shareholder.

By proposing a second restructuring, BTA angered some creditors, who had expected Samruk-Kazyna to lend more tangible support to Kazakhstan's third-largest lender by assets.

Creditors from the earlier restructuring demanded accelerated repayment of $5.2 billion of "recovery notes" issued to settle previous debts.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Goodman)