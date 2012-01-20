* Ablyazov sends open letter to Kazakh president

* Warns BTA collapse may lead to economic crisis

* Says ready to come back and take charge of bank

MOSCOW, Jan 20 BTA's former head Mukhtar Ablyazov said in a letter to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev he believed the bank's second default was the result of its nationalisation and he was ready to return to the country and fix the bank.

BTA this week officially defaulted on its $2 billion 2018 Eurobond, just 18 months after a first round of restructuring cut the bank's debt by two-thirds and led to sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna becoming an 81.5 percent shareholder.

"The bank is virtually destroyed. In current conditions, its collapse can entail the crisis of the Kazakh banking system and the country's economy as a whole," Ablyazov wrote in the letter dated January 19.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the global financial crisis hit central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.

Through a restructuring programme agreed with creditors in 2010, BTA managed to reduce net debt, but persistent bad loans and the pursuit of assets allegedly taken by its former head have strained its resources.

Ablyazov fled to Britain in 2009 and the bank is seeking billions of dollars of compensation from him for alleged misappropriation. He denies the charges.

In the letter to Nazarbayev, Ablyazov said he was ready to return and head the bank again, adding he was confident he would help BTA regain its leading position within five years. (Writing by Maria Kiselyova)