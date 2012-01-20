* Ablyazov sends open letter to Kazakh president
* Warns BTA collapse may lead to economic crisis
* Says ready to come back and take charge of bank
MOSCOW, Jan 20 BTA's former head
Mukhtar Ablyazov said in a letter to Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev he believed the bank's second default was the result
of its nationalisation and he was ready to return to the country
and fix the bank.
BTA this week officially defaulted on its $2 billion 2018
Eurobond, just 18 months after a first round of restructuring
cut the bank's debt by two-thirds and led to sovereign wealth
fund Samruk-Kazyna becoming an 81.5 percent shareholder.
"The bank is virtually destroyed. In current conditions, its
collapse can entail the crisis of the Kazakh banking system and
the country's economy as a whole," Ablyazov wrote in the letter
dated January 19.
BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009
when the global financial crisis hit central Asia's largest
economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated
real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.
Through a restructuring programme agreed with creditors in
2010, BTA managed to reduce net debt, but persistent bad loans
and the pursuit of assets allegedly taken by its former head
have strained its resources.
Ablyazov fled to Britain in 2009 and the bank is seeking
billions of dollars of compensation from him for alleged
misappropriation. He denies the charges.
In the letter to Nazarbayev, Ablyazov said he was ready to
return and head the bank again, adding he was confident he would
help BTA regain its leading position within five years.
(Writing by Maria Kiselyova)