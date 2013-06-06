ASTANA, June 6 Kazakhstan's parliament voted on Thursday to trim spending and widen the fiscal gap of the 2013 state budget after lower prices for Kazakh metals and other mining exports dented revenues.

The Senate upper chamber of the legislature approved revised revenues of 5.228 trillion tenge ($34.5 billion), cutting the originally set income by 206.7 billion tenge ($1.37 billion).

Lower budget revenues are due mainly to smaller corporate income taxes, hit by lower world prices for Kazakh metals and other raw material exports, the Finance Ministry said.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, is the second-biggest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia. It is also a major producer and exporter of industrial metals.

The government plans to partially offset losses in revenues by higher oil export duties. These duties were hiked to $60 per tonne from $40 per tonne in April.

Outgoings were cut by 121.3 billion tenge to 6.009 trillion tenge "by optimising spending", the Finance Ministry said in the draft budget law put to vote. It gave no details.

The revised budget deficit will rise to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product in 2013, up from an originally set 1.9 percent.

This year's GDP is estimated at $227 billion at current exchange rates. The government did not revise its forecast of 6 percent GDP growth for 2013. Growth slowed to 5.0 percent last year from 7.5 percent in 2011.

The government also left unchanged its forecast for inflation within a 6 to 8 percent range this year.

The government expects average oil prices to fluctuate at around $100 per barrel this year, raising its earlier estimates from $90 per barrel.

$1 = 151.31 tenge (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Stephen Nisbet; )