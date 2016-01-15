(Writes through with details, context)
ALMATY Jan 15 Oil exporter Kazakhstan may have
to cut public spending this year as well as its 2016 economic
growth outlook as the price of crude declines, senior officials
said on Friday, warning that oil may remain cheap for decades.
The tenge has nearly halved in value since Central
Asia's biggest economy dropped its dollar peg last August to
save foreign currency reserves and growth slowed to 1.2 percent
last year from 4.3 percent in 2014.
"We may have to make tough decisions with regards to the
budget," First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev told a
news briefing. "A revision of expenditures will be carried out."
Economy Minister, Yerbolat Dosayev, said at the same
briefing that the 2.1 percent economic growth forecast for 2016
may also have to be revised, without saying what the new figure
might be.
And Finance Minister, Bakhyt Sultanov, told reporters, "The
period of low oil prices may even last for decades so we must
preserve as much as we can for tougher times."
The government plans to draw about $8 billion from its $64
billion rainy-day oil fund this year and Sultanov said it was
looking for ways to reduce drawdowns in the future.
The rise of oil prices since the early 2000s - interrupted
only briefly by the 2008 global financial crisis - has fuelled
an era of relative prosperity in the former Soviet republic,
putting it very close to Russia in terms of average income and
per capita gross domestic product.
Government officials stressed on Friday that potential
spending cuts would not affect public sector salaries, state
pensions or any other welfare payouts - many of which were
increased at the beginning of this year.
They did not say in which areas spending could be cut but
said the cabinet would discuss different scenarios at a meeting
on Jan. 19.
In a sign that the authorities fear the economic climate
will worsen further, lawmakers allied to Kazakh President
Nursultan Nazarbayev asked him this week to call a snap
election. The move would allow them to reaffirm control over the
legislature before discontent over economic hardship peaks.
"Year 2015 was actually not that bad, you will see that
yourselves soon," Sagintayev said.
