Greek 10-year govt bond yield lowest since 2012 debt restructuring - Tradeweb
LONDON, May 10 The yield on a long-term Greek government bond has hit its lowest level since its restructuring in 2012, according to Tradeweb data.
ASTANA Nov 25 Kazakhstan's parliament approved the 2016-18 budget on Wednesday, which aims to narrow the fiscal gap to 1.6 percent of gross domestic product next year and 1.0 percent in 2018.
The Central Asian state, hit hard by the plunge in the price of oil, expects budget deficit to hit 3.0 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.