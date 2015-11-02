(Adds quotes, comments)
ASTANA Nov 2 Kazakhstan's president appointed
his aide, Daniyar Akishev, as central bank chairman on Monday,
telling him to rebuild trust in the national tenge currency
which has lost a third of its value against the dollar in
less than three months.
The reshuffle, quickly approved by the Senate upper chamber,
replaced Kairat Kelimbetov, who was only in the job for two
years.
The tenge started sliding after the central bank abandoned
its pegged exchange rate policy on Aug. 20 - a response to the
sharp drop in the price of oil, Kazakhstan's main export, and
devaluations carried out by the Central Asian state's major
trading partners Russia and China.
Under Kelimbetov's watch, the central bank resumed
interventions on the foreign exchange market in mid-September
and has since spent at least $1.7 billion on protecting the
tenge from what it described as overshooting driven by
speculation.
"The (public) confidence in the central bank and the
national currency, the tenge, has fallen and this is not
acceptable," President Nursultan Nazarbayevsaid in a written
address to the Senate.
"There is a deficit of tenge liquidity in the country and
lending to the economy is falling. These are bad indicators and
they need to be addressed."
The regulator now faces a policy dilemma as supporting the
tenge restricts liquidity, while economic slowdown calls for a
looser monetary policy.
New chairman Akishev, 39, worked at the central bank for 18
years before joining Nazarbayev's administration in 2014, where
he oversaw economic matters. He was deputy central bank chairman
in 2008-2009, at the time of the previous major financial crisis
which was triggered by the U.S. mortgage meltdown.
Akishev, who was present at the senate during the vote,
declined to comment on his appointment when approached by
reporters. Some market players doubted his arrival would bring a
significant policy shift.
"Not sure that this will produce a huge impact - ultimately
most big economic policy decisions, including at the central
bank, are run by the president anyway," Nomura analyst Timothy
Ash said in a note.
"True, the former governor probably took the rap for being
perceived as not seeing the writing on the wall earlier enough
for letting the tenge weaken sooner, rather than later, and in
seeing the resultant loss in foreign exchange reserves," he
added.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Andrew Heavens)