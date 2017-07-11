FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Kazakh c.bank: state to provide over 500 bln tenge to support banks
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 11, 2017 / 10:29 AM / a day ago

Kazakh c.bank: state to provide over 500 bln tenge to support banks

1 Min Read

ALMATY, July 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank estimates that the state will provide more than 500 billion tenge ($1.52 billion) to support the nation's banking system, Kazakh Deputy National Bank Governor Oleg Smolyakov said on Tuesday.

"August-September is a realistic period (for the start of the programme) with the National Bank's funds," Smolyakov told a news conference. ($1 = 328.3800 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.