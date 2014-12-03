BRIEF-Atlantic Coast Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share
LONDON Dec 3 There is currently no pressure to devalue the tenge despite large drops in the value of neighbouring Russia's rouble and global oil prices, Kazakhstan's deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.
Asked whether there was pressure to devalue the currency for a second time this year, Dina Galieva told Reuters: "I don't think it exists".
"With oil, the current price is acceptable for us so we don't expect the tenge to go down", she added, speaking at a Russian banking conference in London.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin)
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Joe Dinicolantonio as executive vice president and Tennessee/Northwest Georgia banking president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: