LONDON Dec 3 There is currently no pressure to devalue the tenge despite large drops in the value of neighbouring Russia's rouble and global oil prices, Kazakhstan's deputy central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Asked whether there was pressure to devalue the currency for a second time this year, Dina Galieva told Reuters: "I don't think it exists".

"With oil, the current price is acceptable for us so we don't expect the tenge to go down", she added, speaking at a Russian banking conference in London.

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Sam Wilkin)