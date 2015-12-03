* Policy meeting delayed as money market unstable

ALMATY, Dec 3 Kazakhstan's central bank, faced with persistent pressure on the national tenge currency, said on Thursday it had delayed its monetary policy meeting for a second time, meaning liquidity will remain scarce on the local market.

The meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday but the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) said the local money market was unable to set adequate interest rates due to a risk of any available funds being used for foreign exchange and interest rate arbitrage instead.

The regulator said it was looking for ways to address imbalances in the market and was evaluating instruments that could stabilise rates, but gave no new date for the policy meeting. It was the second postponement of a meeting originally scheduled for Nov. 6.

The NBK stopped its heavy interventions in support of the tenge and limited its short-term lending to banks shortly after Daniyar Akishev, a former economic aide to President Nursultan Nazarbayev, took over as central bank chairman on Nov. 2.

As a result, overnight rates on the repo market have since swung wildly between 9 and 135 percent on low volumes while the tenge has stabilised at around 307 per dollar after dropping about 9 percent initially.

"MARKET SUFFOCATION"

Kazakhstan abandoned its dollar peg in August, allowing the tenge to slide in line with the price of oil, the Central Asian country's main export, and the rouble currency of its major trading partner Russia.

But critics say the new central bank policy is effectively a return to the pegged exchange rate.

"Obviously this suffocation of the local money market above anything else is an instrument of defence of the level of the nominal exchange rate," said Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner at investment and advisory firm Tengri Partners.

"I am sure this will not last long since this mode of operation will continue to put downward pressure on bank lending amid low foreign currency inflows due to lower commodity prices and will attract loud criticism. It will also soon reveal itself as a renewed unannounced rigid peg to the dollar."

The non-deliverable forward (NDF) market is also sceptical about the tenge's stability, with one-month contracts putting the exchange rate at 316.61 per dollar and one-year NDFs valuing it at 355.61 per dollar. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Mariya Gordeyeva; Editing by Gareth Jones)