ALMATY, June 5 Kazakhstan's central bank said on Monday it would aim to keep its key policy rate 4 percentage points above inflation.

Earlier on Monday the bank cut its key rate to 10.50 percent from 11.00 percent, citing a recovery in the national currency, the tenge KZT=, and lower inflation.

The bank also said that the undervalued real tenge rate was supporting Kazakhstan's producers. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)