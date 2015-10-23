ALMATY Oct 23 Kazakhstan's central bank expects
the highly volatile national tenge currency to stabilise
within three to five months, seeing a rate of 250-270 per dollar
as an "optimal" one, the bank's chairman, Kairat Kelimbetov,
said on Friday.
Further weakening of the tenge would threaten price
stability and banks' capital adequacy, Kelimbetov told
reporters.
The tenge's official rate was set at 278.21 on Thursday. It
has lost nearly a third of its value against the dollar since
the central bank abandoned its pegged rate policy on August 20.
