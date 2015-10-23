* Kazakhstan plans economic stimulus to offset oil price
plunge
* IMF says budget needs to adjust to cheap oil in longer run
* Central bank hopes tenge will regain some ground
(Writes through with details, IMF comments)
By Olzhas Auyezov
ALMATY, Oct 23 Kazakhstan's central bank will
use 1 trillion tenge ($3.6 billion) from the state pension fund
next year to support the slowing economy, the bank's chairman,
Kairat Kelimbetov, said on Friday.
He also said the bank believed Kazakhstan's currency would
strengthen slightly and then stabilise within the next three to
five months after losing a third of its value against the dollar
in just two months.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, has been
hit hard by a collapse in world oil prices and the weakening of
the currencies of Russia and China, its major trading partners.
Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew 4.3 percent last
year, down from 6.0 percent in 2013. The International Monetary
Fund this month cut its outlook for the country's GDP growth
this year to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent.
From a total of 1 trillion of pension fund cash to be taken
next year, 400 billion tenge will be used to support the state
budget, Kelimbetov told reporters.
The rest will be used to finance various projects, such as
construction, including through banks, he said. "We will use a
scheme similar to the Bank of England's 'funding for lending',"
he said.
IMF URGES CAUTION
The central bank manages the pension fund, which is
replenished by mandatory contributions from all working Kazakhs,
currently fixed at 10 percent of a person's salary. It can
finance the government and the private sector by purchasing
bonds and treasury bills.
The International Monetary Fund on Friday welcomed the
authorities' stimulus plan, which also involves drawing billions
of dollars from the rainy-day National Fund, but said it should
be short-term.
"It is prudent for Kazakhstan not to continue this stimulus
that long," IMF Deputy Director Juha Kahkonen told Reuters in
Almaty. "The budget needs to adjust to this new reality."
Kahkonen was in Kazakhstan to present the Fund's report on
the Central Asia and Caucasus region, both hit by cheap oil and
economic slowdowns in Russia and China.
"The picture is bleak, but there are also risks that it
could be even worse," he said, such as Iran flooding the global
market with even more crude once sanctions against Tehran are
lifted.
TENGE
The central bank expects the volatile tenge to
stabilise within three to five months, seeing a rate of 250 to
270 per dollar as "optimal", Kelimbetov said.
Further weakening of the tenge would threaten price
stability and banks' capital adequacy, Kelimbetov told
reporters.
The tenge's official rate was set at 277.51 on Friday. It
has lost nearly a third of its value against the dollar since
the central bank abandoned its pegged rate on Aug. 20.
"The tenge is oversold today," Kelimbetov said. "We want to
get away from this casino," he said, referring to earlier
volatility of the exchange rate.
At the moment, however, he said, the government and the
central bank remained the main sellers of foreign currency while
the private sector and even state-owned companies preferred to
keep their cash in dollars.
Such investors need to overcome fear of further tenge
depreciation and "flip" their money back into tenge in order for
the market to stabilise, Kelimbetov said.
"We all live in one house and the whole country cannot play
against the (national) currency," he said.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by
Larry King)