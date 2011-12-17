* Curfew in Zhanaozen will last until Jan. 5, rallies banned
* Official death toll from clashes stands at 11
* Armed security at oil facilities in western Kazakhstan
* Local trade union head says many wounded in hospitals
By Dmitry Solovyov and Robin Paxton
ALMATY, Dec 17 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev on Saturday declared a 20-day state of emergency in a
western oil city where at least 11 people have been killed in
the deadliest outbreak of violence in the Central Asian state's
recent history.
Wounded victims filled hospitals in Zhanaozen and many oil
workers stayed at home, fearing for their safety a day after
violent clashes between riot police and crowds in a city where
thousands of sacked oil workers have been protesting for months.
The head of a local trade union said many wounded civilians
and policemen had been brought by car from overflowing hospitals
in Zhanaozen, a city of 90,000 around 150 km (95 miles) inland
from the Caspian Sea, to the regional centre of Aktau.
"They have all kinds of wounds, from gunshot wounds to stab
wounds and blunt traumas," Kenzhegali Suyeov, chairman of the
independent Aktau trade union, told Reuters. He said sporadic
shooting had been heard in Zhanaozen overnight.
Public protests are rare in Kazakhstan, Central Asia's
largest economy and oil producer, where 71-year-old Nazarbayev
has overseen more than $120 billion in foreign investment during
more than two decades in power.
The clashes marred celebrations across the rest of
Kazakhstan to mark the 20th anniversary of independence from the
Soviet Union and were a shock to a government that has put
stability and economic growth over democratic freedoms.
"We will not permit any attempts to disturb the peace and
calm in our home, to erase the achievements of our
independence," Nazarbayev said in a statement.
"The state will use the full strength of the law to suppress
any attempt to disturb the peace and security of our citizens."
A presidential decree declared a state of emergency and
curfew in Zhanaozen until Jan. 5. Public protests and strikes
are banned while movement around Zhanaozen and access to and
from the city will be restricted.
The clashes began when sacked oil workers and sympathetic
citizens stormed a stage erected for an Independence Day party
on Friday, toppling sound equipment and later setting fire to
the city hall and the headquarters of the local oil company.
Nurdaulet Suindikov, spokesman for the prosecutor-general's
office, told a news conference that 11 people had been killed in
the clashes. A further 86 people were wounded, including six
policemen, he said. Around 70 people have been arrested.
Reports on social networking websites said the death toll
was much higher than 10 and that police had opened fire. These
reports could not be verified independently. Power, mobile phone
connections and internet access was shut down in the city.
European Union High Representative Catherine Ashton said in
a statement she hoped for an immediate investigation and a
peaceful solution to the problems faced by striking oil workers.
Nazarbayev said policemen had acted within legal bounds.
ARMED SECURITY
Thousands of employees of state-controlled oil company
KazMunaiGas Exploration Production began a strike in
May to demand better pay and conditions. The company sacked 989
workers and says output will fall 8.5 percent short of target
this year.
London-listed KazMunaiGas EP said the Interior Ministry was
providing armed security at oil production facilities and some
workers had failed to show up for the night and morning shifts
due to security concerns. A round-the-clock shift by workers on
site was maintaining daily output levels, the company said.
KazMunaiGas EP has said 2,500 people were on strike at the
height of the dispute. Representatives of the striking workers
have put the maximum number at almost 16,000.
"For seven months, those striking workers were standing in
the scorching sun, in the rain and wind and snow, and the
authorities would not start a dialogue with them," said Bolat
Abilov, a leader of the opposition Social-Democratic Party.
Nazarbayev hinted that he did not believe aggrieved workers
were behind the violence.
"One shouldn't confuse an oilmens' working dispute with the
criminal acts of bandits who aimed to take advantage of the
situation," he said. "We will find out where the funding comes
from and who is behind this."
Around 100 opposition activists gathered in the commercial
capital, Almaty, for a memorial service to commemorate Kazakhs
killed in clashes with Soviet forces in December 1986.
"Yesterday, exactly 25 years later, the same tragedy was
repeated," said one of the activists, Gulzhan Yergaliyeva.
Around 20 protesters broke off from the service and
attempted to march to the city headquarters of the ruling Nur
Otan political party. Riot police detained around half of them.
KazMunaiGas EP's London-traded stock closed down 4.0 percent
on Friday, versus a decline of only 0.4 percent in the wider oil
and gas sector.