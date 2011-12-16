ASTANA Dec 16 Ten people died in clashes between sacked oil workers and police in the town of Zhanaozen in western Kazakhstan on Friday, the country's Prosecutor-General Askhat Daulbayev said.

"According to preliminary data, 10 people were killed as a result of mass disorders. There are also some wounded, including police officers," he told a news briefing.

(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)