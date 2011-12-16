UPDATE 1-Oil rises on Saudi pledge to make real supply cuts to Asia, U.S.
* Crude futures price curves attracts putting oil in storage (Adds quotes, updates prices)
ASTANA Dec 16 Ten people died in clashes between sacked oil workers and police in the town of Zhanaozen in western Kazakhstan on Friday, the country's Prosecutor-General Askhat Daulbayev said.
"According to preliminary data, 10 people were killed as a result of mass disorders. There are also some wounded, including police officers," he told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Crude futures price curves attracts putting oil in storage (Adds quotes, updates prices)
* Graphic on solar growth in Southeast Asia: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rL6l92