* Police use of weapons was sometimes disproportionate
* Opposition activists put under two-month arrest, await
trial
* Zhanaozen mayors, company officials accused of
embezzlement
(Recasts with opposition, journalist)
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Jan 26 Kazakhstan pressed charges
against an opposition leader and a newspaper editor on Thursday
for fomenting unrest in an oil town, part of an investigation
that also implicated four senior police officers for using
excessive force against rioters.
Vladimir Kozlov, leader of the unregistered opposition party
Alga!, and journalist Igor Vinyavsky will be detained for two
months ahead of a trial that their supporters believe is part of
a crackdown against critics of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Deadly riots in an oil-producing region of the former Soviet
republic, which officials say killed 17 people last month, shook
the image of stability prized by Nazarbayev, 71, in two decades
at the helm of Central Asia's largest economy.
The arrest of opposition figures follows a parliamentary
election criticised by the OSCE but heralded by authorities as a
step toward democracy for its admission of two nominal rivals to
the ruling Nur Otan party into the chamber.
Kozlov, whose party could not stand in the election, is
facing charges of fomenting social hatred, his deputy in the
Alga! party, Mikhail Sizov, told Reuters by telephone.
Vinyavsky, editor of Vzglyad newspaper, would also spend two
months in pre-trial custody on charges of calling for the
overthrow of constitutional order, Sizov said outside a
detention centre in Almaty where the court hearings took place.
"In the wake of the election, the authorities are trying to
clear the field of any opposition. It's clear that Kozlov, as
one of the most forthright and principled politicians, was among
the first to get under the wheels of this purge," Sizov said.
The United States and the European Union have urged
Kazakhstan to conduct a transparent investigation into the riots
that erupted after a seven-month labour dispute between sacked
oil workers and their state-run employers in the town of
Zhanaozen.
The prosecutor-general's office said that the police had
acted within their legal bounds and resorted to the use of
weapons after "a group of sacked oilmen and hooligan youths
committed mass disorder".
Yet, a regional deputy police head who coordinated the
action is being sued for dereliction of duty, while three other
senior officers will stand trial for abuse of power.
"In some cases, the use of weapons and other special devices
by the police was disproportionate, and the response ... was
inappropriate to the actual threat," prosecutors said in a
statement posted on the website www.prokuror.kz.
"As a result of this abuse of power, they used weapons
illegally which led to the death and wounding of people."
The police were unavailable for comment.
An amateur video, apparently taken on a mobile phone from an
apartment window in the town and shared widely on the Internet,
showed police shooting at fleeing protesters.
OPPOSITION BLAMED
The riots, which broke out on the 20th anniversary of
independence from the Soviet Union, have become the most serious
challenge to Nazarbayev's rule. The former Communist party boss
has stressed stability and ethnic harmony as his main priority.
The prosecutor's statement identified one of the main
reasons for the disorder as "the action of certain individuals
to persuade sacked workers to continue the protest and their
stand-off with the authorities".
Prosecutors accused Alga! of instigating the protests,
saying it had been among those fomenting "social hatred".
United States-based and local human rights groups called on
Wednesday for the release of Vinyavsky and Kozlov after raids on
their homes and offices of local media.
Prosecutors also said the current and former mayors of
Zhanaozen had embezzled funds earmarked for the oil town's
social projects under the sponsorship of local oil firms.
Criminal proceedings have been launched against several oil
company officials charged with large-scale embezzlement.
A week after the violence, Nazarbayev sacked the heads of
state oil firm KazMunaiGas and its London-listed subsidiary for
mishandling the labour dispute. He has also fired his son-in-law
from the top job at sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, which
ultimately owns the oil companies.