ALMATY Dec 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production said on Saturday that some of its employees
had failed to show up for work at its Uzenmunaigas unit due to
fears for their own safety and that of their families after
violent clashes in a nearby city killed 10.
The London-listed company said Kazakhstan's Interior
Ministry was providing armed security at key oil production
units following the clashes in the city of Zhanaozen on Friday.
KazMunaiGas EP said in a statement it was maintaining daily
oil production levels by keeping employees working
round-the-clock.
