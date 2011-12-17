ALMATY Dec 17 KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said on Saturday that some of its employees had failed to show up for work at its Uzenmunaigas unit due to fears for their own safety and that of their families after violent clashes in a nearby city killed 10.

The London-listed company said Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry was providing armed security at key oil production units following the clashes in the city of Zhanaozen on Friday.

KazMunaiGas EP said in a statement it was maintaining daily oil production levels by keeping employees working round-the-clock. (Reporting By Robin Paxton; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)