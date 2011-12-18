ALMATY Dec 18 One person died and 11 people were injured when protesters clashed with police in the village of Shetpe in the Mangistau region of western Kazakhstan late on Saturday, the Kazakh prosecutor-general's office said in a statement.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Saturday declared a 20-day state of emergency in the oil city of Zhanaozen, also located in the Mangistau region, where at least 11 people were killed in an outbreak of violence on Dec. 16-17.

