* Nazarbayev says will sack son-in-law as fund head
* Oil company heads and Mangistau governor replaced
* Officials say U.N. experts welcome
* Rights group reports ill-treatment in detention
By Dmitry Solovyov and Robin Paxton
ALMATY, Dec 22 Kazakhstan's leader said on
Thursday he would fire his son-in-law from the top job at the
sovereign wealth fund, accusing its oil and gas unit of
mishandling a strike that erupted into deadly riots.
President Nursultan Nazarbayev's surprise arrival in the
western oil-producing region of Mangistau coincided with growing
international pressure to investigate the violence on Dec.
16-17, which killed at least 16 people and wounded 110.
State television showed a stern-looking Nazarbayev in the
regional capital Aktau saying he had replaced the heads of state
oil and gas firm KazMunaiGas and its London-listed
subsidiary KazMunaiGas Exploration Production.
He said the management of KazMunaiGas had failed to
implement his order to resolve a labour dispute that has been
simmering since thousands of oil workers downed tools in May.
"The workers' demands were in general justified," he told a
gathering of local officials and members of the public in Aktau.
"The employer should not have forgotten that these are our
citizens. They have not fallen from the Moon.
"They should have listened to them and, as much as it is
possible, supported them. To my regret, this was not done."
The axe now appears likely to fall on Timur Kulibayev, who
is married to Nazarbayev's middle daughter, Dinara. Billionaire
Kulibayev, one of the country's most influential people, runs
the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, which owns KazMunaiGas.
"I will take the decision to dismiss the head of
Samruk-Kazyna, Timur Kulibayev," Nazarbayev said.
Though the dismissal has not been formally announced, any
fall from grace could see Kulibayev sidelined as a potential
candidate to succeed his 71-year-old father-in-law as president.
The question of who will succeed Nazarbayev, the only man to
have led independent Kazakhstan in its 20 years of independence,
is cited as the single biggest risk to stability by foreign
investors who have put more than $120 billion into the country.
A shrewd businessman who rarely speaks in public, Kulibayev
is ranked Kazakhstan's third-richest man by Forbes magazine,
with a fortune of $1.3 billion. He has played down the idea of
political ambitions, saying he is more concerned with business.
He is also chairman of the board of KazMunaiGas and a board
member at Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom.
In a major reshuffle of oil sector management, Nazarbayev
replaced the chief executive of KazMunaiGas - Bolat Akchulakov,
a Kulibayev appointee in the job for less than three months -
and installed Deputy Oil and Gas Minister Lyazzat Kiinov.
KazMunaiGas EP also said its chief executive, Askar
Balzhanov, had resigned and been replaced by Alik Aidarbayev,
managing director of KazMunaiGas and board chairman at KMG EP.
SUPPORT FOR OIL WORKERS
The violence in Mangistau was centred on the town of
Zhanaozen, 150 km (95 miles) inland from the Caspian Sea, where
oil workers and supporters have been protesting for seven months
after being sacked by KazMunaiGas Exploration Production.
People in overalls bearing oil company logos were among
those on the main square when protesters and riot police clashed
on Dec. 16, Independence Day. Police fired shots and buildings
were torched, including the local oil company headquarters.
"The employer decided to sack company workers illegally,
including those who had not shown up for work for valid
reasons," Nazarbayev said. He added that 1,800 sacked workers
must be given new jobs quickly, and fired Mangistau's governor.
"One should never forget that stability is the main
prerequisite of Kazakhstan's success," he said.
Witnesses have said more people might have died than the
official death toll of 16. The United States and the European
Union have expressed concerns about the violence and urged
Kazakhstan to conduct a transparent investigation.
The authorities say police were forced to open fire after
being attacked by "criminal elements" and "hooligans" who were
threatening civilians. A 20-day curfew is in force in Zhanaozen.
"Persons who have nothing to do with this work dispute took
advantage of the complicated situation and organised mass
disorder," Nazarbayev said.
A resident of Aktau told Reuters by telephone that the
square in front of the local government headquarters, occupied
for days by sacked oil workers and riot police, was empty of
protesters on Thursday for the first time since the weekend.
UNITED NATIONS WELCOME
Kazakh officials said the country had invited United Nations
experts to participate in an investigation of the violence. The
authorities have so far defended the actions of the police.
"When demonstrators go beyond their right of peaceful
protest and start attacking onlookers, the police, the
government has no choice but to react and to protect public
safety," Yerik Utembayev, the head of Kazakhstan's missions to
the European Union and NATO, told reporters in Brussels.
New York-based Human Rights Watch urged the authorities to
investigate immediately allegations of torture and ill-treatment
of detainees following the violence in Zhanaozen and to hold
those responsible accountable.
It condemned the death of a 50-year-old man in Zhanaozen
from injuries it said were sustained in police custody.
An amateur video, apparently taken on a mobile phone from an
apartment window on Dec. 16, was posted on the Internet on
Tuesday showing police shooting at fleeing protesters. The
clip's authenticity could not be verified independently.
Radio Liberty reported that Erlan Idrisov, Kazakhstan's
ambassador to the United States, told a news conference in
Washington on Wednesday that the Kazakh government was aware of
the coverage and planned to investigate it.