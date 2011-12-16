ALMATY Dec 16 London-listed oil company KazMunaiGas Exploration Production said its production units in western Kazakhstan had not been affected by mass disorder in the nearby town of Zhanaozen on Friday.

The company said in a statement that security was being increased at its Uzenmunaigas facilities. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin Paxton)