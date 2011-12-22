ALMATY Dec 22 Kazakhstan will replace the head of state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas and its London-listed subsidiary after riots in an oil region where the latter operates fields, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

Interfax-Kazakhstan, citing an unnamed government source, said Deputy Oil and Gas Minister Lyazzat Kiinov would replace Bolat Akchulakov as head of the state company. Akchulakov had only been in the post since October.

Interfax-Kazakhstan also reported that Alik Aidarbayev, managing director of KazMunaiGas and chairman of the board at KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, would assume the chief executive role at the London-listed unit.

The current chief executive of KazMunaiGas EP is Askar Balzhanov. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Robin Paxton)