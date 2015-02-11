* One-off, 19 pct devaluation shocked Kazakhstan a year ago
* Central bank pledges "smooth and flexible" rate moves
* Kazakh veteran leader says "has trust" in central banker
(Adds Nazarbayev, more background)
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Feb 11 Kazakhstan's central bank said on
Wednesday it aimed to avoid sharp fluctuations in the national
tenge currency, amid market speculation of an imminent
devaluation like the one which jolted the oil-rich ex-Soviet
republic last year.
Central Asia's largest economy is now suffering from falling
world prices for its vital oil exports and from low demand for
its goods in sanctions-hit Russia, a close trade partner.
The Kazakh National Bank devalued the tenge by 19 percent on
February 11, 2014, to curb speculative pressure on the forex
market, to protect reserves and boost economic growth by
supporting exporters.
As the anniversary of the devaluation draws closer, Kazakh
bankers and analysts have been urging National Bank Governor
Kairat Kelimbetov to clarify his monetary policy plans.
"In the current macroeconomic conditions, we will continue
our policy of a currency corridor," RIA news agency quoted
Kelimbetov as saying in the Kazakh capital Astana.
"If there are changes on external capital markets, then,
accordingly, we will not allow a one-off shock devaluation and
instead will work within the framework of a smooth and flexible
exchange rate mechanism."
After last year's devaluation, the bank set a 185 plus/minus
3 tenge to the dollar corridor for the national currency.
In September, it widened the corridor to 170-188 tenge to
the dollar in a move that suggested the bank expected the tenge
to firm against the dollar.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Wednesday
avoiding high inflation and sharp tenge fluctuations were the
central bank's main priorities while oil prices remain low and
economic growth is slow.
"Today the head of the National Bank reports to me that
measures are being taken to resolve these issues, and I have no
reason not to trust the National Bank," Nazarbayev, who wields
sweeping powers in his nation of 17 million, told a government
meeting in Astana.
Kazakh gross domestic product growth is expected to slow to
1.5 percent this year from 4.3 percent in 2014 as prices and
demand for the country's oil and metals remain low.
Also weighing on the economy, Russia's rouble has lost
almost 50 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar
since the start of 2014, further denting the
competitiveness of Kazakh goods in the Russian market.
Kazakh economists and former central bank officials told
Reuters last month the central bank had spent billions of
dollars from its reserves to keep the devaluation gradual and to
reduce inflationary risks.
The bank declined to comment. Its press service said
Kelimbetov would give a news conference on Thursday.
