ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 Kazakhstan will not be able to switch to inflation targeting within the next one to two years because it lacks tools to conduct a more flexible exchange rate policy, the country's deputy central bank chairman, Oleg Smolyakov, said on Friday.

The oil-producing nation devalued its national tenge currency by 19 percent in February last year. The tenge is kept within a fixed exchange corridor of 170-188 tenge per dollar. Its official rate was 185.95 per dollar on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund recommended last month that the Central Asian nation should conduct tighter fiscal policy, structural reforms and a more flexible exchange rate policy in order to weather the hard times when oil prices are low and its main trading partner Russia is heading into recession.

"We believe that we cannot afford switching to inflation targeting within a time range of one to two years," Smolyakov told a banking conference in Russia.

"We need to create conditions ... and tools not just to resolve the problems of monetary and credit policy, but of fiscal policy as well."

Kazakh central bank head Kairat Kelimbetov said last month that Kazakhstan would liberalise its exchange policy and introduce inflation targeting within three years.

He said the tenge rate would comfortably remain stable as long as oil traded "above $50 plus per barrel".

However, Kazakhstan is already beginning preparations for inflation targeting, his deputy Smolyakov said on Friday.

