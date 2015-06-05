(Adds quotes, details, background)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 Kazakhstan will
not be able to switch to inflation targeting within the next one
to two years because it lacks tools to conduct a more flexible
exchange rate policy, the country's deputy central bank
chairman, Oleg Smolyakov, said on Friday.
The oil-producing nation devalued its national tenge
currency by 19 percent in February last year. The tenge is kept
within a fixed exchange corridor of 170-188 tenge per dollar.
Its official rate was 185.95 per dollar on Friday.
The International Monetary Fund recommended last month that
the Central Asian nation should conduct tighter fiscal policy,
structural reforms and a more flexible exchange rate policy in
order to weather the hard times when oil prices are low and its
main trading partner Russia is heading into recession.
"We believe that we cannot afford switching to inflation
targeting within a time range of one to two years," Smolyakov
told a banking conference in Russia.
"We need to create conditions ... and tools not just to
resolve the problems of monetary and credit policy, but of
fiscal policy as well."
Kazakh central bank head Kairat Kelimbetov said last month
that Kazakhstan would liberalise its exchange policy and
introduce inflation targeting within three years.
He said the tenge rate would comfortably remain stable as
long as oil traded "above $50 plus per barrel".
However, Kazakhstan is already beginning preparations for
inflation targeting, his deputy Smolyakov said on Friday.
"In the nearest time, at least before the end of the year,
we plan to have an entire array of (new) tools, and will
steadily give priority to credits against securities," he said
in a reference to a monetary policy instrument which can
regulate tenge liquidity on the money market.
