ALMATY Aug 28 Kazakhstan's central bank said on
Wednesday it would drop the managed float of the tenge currency
and peg it to a basket of currencies including the dollar, euro
and Russian rouble, starting Sept. 2.
"We do not rule out that China's yuan can become part of the
currency basket in the future," National Bank Chairman Grigory
Marchenko told a news conference.
Kazakhstan's central bank has so far used a managed float
mechanism to control the stability of the tenge. It has used the
U.S. dollar as a reference currency.