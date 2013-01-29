BRIEF-Group Lease updates on involvement of co in fraud in trading in shares of Wedge Holdings
* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan
ALMATY Jan 29 Kazakhstan's state-owned companies plan to borrow abroad this year to refinance their Eurobonds, Finance Minister Bolat Zhamishev said on Tuesday.
Zhamishev said earlier on Tuesday that the oil-rich country plans to issue sovereign Eurobonds worth 150 billion tenge ($996 million) in the first half of 2013. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
STOCKHOLM, June 2 Streaming music service Spotify could be floated within a year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, after co-founder Martin Lorentzon told Swedish radio a listing was not in the pipeline.