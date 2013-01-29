ALMATY Jan 29 Kazakhstan's state-owned companies plan to borrow abroad this year to refinance their Eurobonds, Finance Minister Bolat Zhamishev said on Tuesday.

Zhamishev said earlier on Tuesday that the oil-rich country plans to issue sovereign Eurobonds worth 150 billion tenge ($996 million) in the first half of 2013. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)