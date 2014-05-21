ALMATY May 21 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and Kazakhstan's central bank
signed deals on Wednesday allowing the EBRD to issue loans to
Kazakh borrowers in the tenge currency for a combined equivalent
of up to $1 billion.
"Our strategic priorities in Kazakhstan focus on
diversification, development of the regional infrastructure and
strengthening the role of the private sector," EBRD Managing
Director Olivier Descamps said in a statement after signing the
agreements with Kazakh National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.
"These priorities require us to lend more to local
businesses in local currency."
The signing took place in the Kazakh capital Astana on the
sidelines of the Astana Economic Forum.
Kelimbetov said the agreements with the EBRD will be
"especially important" for micro- and small and medium-sized
businesses which need protection from foreign exchange risk.
The two facilities signed include one which will make an
equivalent of $400 million available to the EBRD via the central
bank's repo operations, and a swap framework agreement for an
equivalent of $600 million.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, is trying to
diversify its economy, which currently relies heavily on
commodity exports, to lessen its vulnerabilty to global prices
for raw materials.
The government views a more versatile economy as a key to
sustaining robust economic growth, which last year accelerated
to 6 percent from 5 percent in 2012.
Since the start of its operations in Kazakhstan, the EBRD
has invested around $6.5 billion in the country's economy, with
more than half of its projects supporting the private sector.
