ASTANA Feb 23 Kazakhstan on Tuesday sharply
downgraded its growth and oil output forecasts for 2016 because
of a collapse in global oil and metals prices.
Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said the economy was
expected to grow 0.5 percent in 2016, down from a previous
forecast of 2.1 percent.
Dosayev said the new forecast reflected current oil prices
of $30 per barrel. Kazakhstan's budget, previously based on $40
oil and an average exchange rate of 300 tenge per dollar,
has been recalculated at 360 tenge per dollar, he said.
Kazakhstan has also cut its 2016 oil output forecast to 74
million tonnes from 77 million tonnes, Dosayev said, without
providing details. Last year, Kazakhstan produced 79.5 million
tonnes of oil but output at some mature local fields is
declining naturally.
Kazakhstan's energy ministry has so far made no comment on
whether Astana would join leading oil producers in freezing
output. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela said this
month they were ready to freeze production at January levels if
other producers do the same.
The plunge in the price of oil forced the former Soviet
republic to abandon its dollar peg last August and the tenge has
since lost nearly half of its value against the greenback.
Last week, the government said that as part of the same 2016
budget review it would increase state spending by more than 8
percent, 600 billion tenge ($1.7 billion).
Kazakhstan's economic growth slowed to 1.2 percent last year
from 4.3 percent in 2014, according to official data.
Some analysts say the economy is already in recession and
rating agency Standard & Poor's, which last week cut
Kazakhstan's rating to just one notch above junk, forecasts zero
growth this year.
($1 = 348.69 tenge)
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs and
Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)