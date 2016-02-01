* Oil price crash hits Kazakhstan's economy
* Authorities and ordinary Kazakhs prepare for harder times
* Dissent is muted after crackdown on govt critics
* Regional oil price impact reut.rs/1n1iJeQ
By Olzhas Auyezov
ALMATY, Feb 1 In Kazakhstan, where people worry
they may lose their jobs or be jailed for criticising the
authorities, some have found a new way to express the economic
pain they are feeling: a web site whose name roughly translates
as "Oh My God!"
The site, entitled oibai.kz, shows nothing but updated rates
for the ex-Soviet oil producer's tenge currency and the world
oil price - both of which have been plummeting - against a
gloomy black-and-white photo of government buildings.
The only commentary is a soundtrack of sad piano music,
while sharing a link to the site on social media adds an
exclamation mark and an icon of a man in a traditional Kazakh
hat, his hands framing his open mouth in shock.
"There is so much I would like to say, but I can't,"
complained one Facebook user, explaining in private that she
fears speaking negatively of the government would jeopardise her
employer's business and the careers of her relatives.
"'Don't blabber', my relatives tell me," she said, adding
that she reserves her views for "the kitchen", a reference to
the Soviet-era tradition of discussing sensitive topics only
with one's family and closest friends.
Kazakhstan, ruled by President Nursultan Nazarbayev for 26
years, is one of a clutch of oil exporting countries whose
economies are in crisis now the price of crude is so low.
Fellow ex-Soviet states Russia and Azerbaijan are also
experiencing hardship, and further afield, countries such as
Algeria and Nigeria are struggling too.
The oil price crash has slashed Kazakhstan's total exports
by more than 40 percent. The Kazakh tenge has lost nearly half
of its value against the dollar since August when the
authorities abandoned their pegged exchange rate policy.
According to government estimates, economic growth slowed to
1.2 percent last year from 4.4 percent a year earlier. But
indicators such as electric power output point to a contraction,
something which has not been officially registered since 1998.
SELF-CENSORSHIP
In other countries, people have taken to the streets to
protest but in Kazakhstan, demonstrations are small and rare,
even though the downturn has hit hard.
Most Kazakhs apply self-censorship in public and on online
social networks. It is acceptable, for instance, to criticise or
ridicule the central bank head, but not the president.
The authorities are keeping a tight lid on any display of
dissent that crosses those invisible lines.
Nazarbayev, who has been in power since 1989 and navigated
the late 1990s oil crash, warned the nation last month against
seeking culprits for its economic woes, describing them as a
global phenomenon and urging Kazakhs to rebuff "provocations".
Also last month, police said they were looking for the
source of a widely circulated WhatsApp message urging Kazakhs to
stock up on groceries before prices jump.
And a court in the capital Almaty sentenced government
critics Serikzhan Mambetalin and Yermek Narymbayev to two and
three years in prison respectively on charges of "inciting
hatred" in Facebook posts about a banned book.
GROCERY BILL
For ordinary Kazakhs, the economic crisis has mostly meant
price increases and the loss of confidence in the future.
Recruiter Madina, 39, says summer vacations in Europe are
now out of question for her family of four.
Her typical bill for weekend grocery shopping has almost
doubled to about 14,000 tenge ($38.41) since last August, while
her commission-based pay is falling, says Madina, adding that
some of her customers are downsizing or even shutting down.
State-controlled oil firm KMG EP warned the government in
January that without tax breaks its OzenMunaiGas upstream unit
would not make enough money to keep carrying its "big social
burden" which includes employing 14,000 people.
The warning has ominous undertones because in late 2011,
OzenMunaiGas workers were among strikers who clashed with police
after protests over pay cuts; at least 11 people died.
The only noticeable protests over the latest tenge slide
involved a few dozen people in Almaty in January who had taken
out dollar mortgages and were struggling to repay them. Several
protesters have since been fined on charges of hooliganism.
Through it all, mainstream Kazakh media maintain a positive
tone. That, says Dmitry Bykov, one of the creators of the "Oh My
God!" website, is because they filter out the most negative
news.
"Whatever the authorities say via TV screens, the numbers on
our website impartially show the real picture," he said.
($1 = 364.5000 tenge)
(Editing by Christian Lowe and Philippa Fletcher)