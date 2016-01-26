ASTANA Jan 26 Kazakh sovereign welfare fund Samruk-Kazyna expects the country's tenge currency to weaken further this year alongside oil prices, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The baseline scenario is $25 per barrel and 400 tenge per dollar, the stress one is $20 and 420 tenge per dollar," Yelena Bakhmutova, managing director in charge of finance and operations, said in an interview. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)