ASTANA May 6 Kuandyk Bishimbayev, chief
executive of a state financial holding company, was named
Kazakhstan's economy minister on Friday following the
resignation of his predecessor over public protests against a
planned land reform, the ministry said.
Yerbolat Dosayev, whose ministry had helped develop a plan
to privatise large swathes of farmland, resigned on Thursday,
when President Nursultan Nazarbayev criticised his cabinet for
failing to adequately explain the policy to the public.
Hundreds of Kazakhs have taken to the streets over the last
two weeks to protest against the land reform, saying they fear
it would allow foreigners to take over farmland. Some analysts
say the issue is a trigger for the expression of broader
discontent.
Nazarbayev on Thursday delayed the reform and promised to
shelve it if it failed to win public support.
Bishimbayev, 36, has since 2013 run Baiterek, a state
holding company which controls financial institutions such as
the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Mortgage
Company.
He takes over as Kazakhstan's oil-dominated economy is
slowing sharply due to the collapse of energy prices. Some
analysts predict negative growth this year.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Andrew Roche)