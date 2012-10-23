* Commodity market volatility, drought slash Kazakh GDP growth

* Oil and gas consortium obligations widen budget gap

* Economy minister says "steady growth" still under way

* Kazakh veteran leader wants to see 7-pct annual growth (Adds details, background)

By Raushan Nurshayeva

ASTANA, Oct 23 Kazakhstan has lowered its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 5.4 percent from 5.8 percent, largely due to volatile prices for its metal exports and the impact of a severe on this year's grain harvest.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest and most successful economy, is the second-largest oil producer in the former Soviet Union after Russia. It is also the world's No. 1 uranium producer and a major exporter of grain and industrial metals.

The cut in the government's growth forecast is the second in as many months. Until early September it was forecasting the economy in the country of 16.7 million to expand by 6.0 percent in 2012.

"Realistically estimating our chances ... we forecast real GDP growth to actually slow down ... to 5.4 percent," Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told a government meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov told his cabinet the economy has expanded 5.2 percent year-on-year in January-September compared to 7 percent growth a year earlier.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has ruled the vast steppe nation with a firm hand for more than two decades, has tasked the government with sustaining annual growth of 7.0 percent in the coming years.

"If you take a look, the steady growth of the economy is in principle continuing, despite market volatility," Dosayev said.

"But we have revised some of the parameters, taking into account ... lower prices for some of Kazakhstan's key exports, especially the products of its mining industry," he said without elaborating.

Kazakhstan's drought-hit grain crop is set to fall to between 12 million and 13 million tonnes this year after a post-Soviet record of 27 million tonnes in 2011, senior officials said last week.

Dosayev said that in line with revised official estimates, the volume of industrial output was set to grow by 2.7 percent in 2012, or 0.9 percentage points below an earlier forecast.

He said that "state obligations" in the mammoth Kashagan offshore oil project and the huge Karachaganak gas condensate field, in which Kazakhstan owns sizeable minority stakes, would weigh heavily on this year's budget.

"The budget deficit will widen from 2.5 percent of GDP to 3.1 percent, rising by 203 billion tenge ($1.35 billion)," he said. The revised fiscal gap now stands at 983 billion tenge.

($1 = 150.65 tenge) (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Patrick Graham)