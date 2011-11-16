Sterling ticks higher before UK wages data
ALMATY Nov 16 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev dissolved the lower house of parliament on Wednesday and called a snap parliamentary election for Jan. 15-16, a presidential order said.
The election from party lists will be held on Jan. 15. Other deputies will be chosen by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, a consultative body loyal to Nazarbayev, the following day.
The presidential order was published in the official gazette Kazakhstanskaya Pravda and is effective from the day of publication. It follows a petition by members of parliament last week asking the president to dissolve the body. (Reporting by Robin Paxton; Editing by Michael Roddy)
