* Nazarbayev to stand in snap poll
* Will almost certainly extend his rule by 5 yrs
* Says falling commodity prices hurt revenues
* Opposition critical of his "personality cult"
(Adds Nazarbayev quotes, details)
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, March 11 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev said on Wednesday he will seek re-election in a snap
poll next month, which will almost certainly see him extend his
26 years at the helm of the oil-exporting nation by another
five.
The authoritarian leader's decision to run in the election
on April 26 will for now end speculation over his would-be
successor, a question closely followed by investors.
"I declare my consent to run as presidential candidate,"
Nazarbayev said to applause from loyalists in his Nur Otan
party, who had asked him to seek re-election earlier on
Wednesday.
"There is no bigger reward or happiness than to have the
trust of my nation," he said in a speech broadcast live on
national television from the capital Astana. "This inspires and
invigorates me, and this is why I look youngish," the
74-year-old quipped with a smile.
Nazarbayev, a former steelworker nicknamed "Papa" and
officially titled "Leader of the Nation", has run his Central
Asian state since 1989 when he headed the local Communist Party.
He faces no real challenge from a small and disparate
opposition in his steppe nation, a non-OPEC oil exporter five
times the size of France.
A former member of the Soviet Communist Party's
decision-making Politburo, he was last elected with almost 96
percent of votes in 2011. His current term ends only in late
2016.
Under Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan has put in place radical market
reforms and attracted $170 billion in foreign direct investment.
But the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
said the previous presidential election was marred by
irregularities and that "reforms necessary for holding genuine
democratic elections have yet to materialise".
FALLING PRICES
The idea to hold a snap election was first raised in
February by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, a
constitutional body led by Nazarbayev, with authorities
describing it as an "expression of the people's will".
The country's docile parliament, heavily dominated by the
president's party, quickly supported the initiative, saying the
nation should rally around its leader at a time when Kazakhstan
is beginning to experience economic difficulties.
Nazarbayev said the economy had grown at an average annual
rate of 5.7 percent since 2011, and that Kazakhstan's per capita
gross domestic product of $13,000 is the highest in the
post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States.
But he also said a plunge in prices for Kazakhstan's oil and
metal exports had cut budget revenues.
Opposition activist Amirzhan Kosanov said the country's
biggest problem was not low commodity prices but Nazarbayev's
leadership style.
"There is his personality cult, and no one dares to say
something critical to him," he told Reuters. "He won't step down
until he dies, so all talk of a successor is naive."
(Additional reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana and
Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and
Raissa Kasolowsky)