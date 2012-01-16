* OSCE observers say genuine opposition excluded
* Citizens' electoral rights restricted
* Some election day violations observed
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, Jan 16 Kazakhstan's tightly
controlled parliamentary election fell short of its democratic
promise by limiting the number of genuine opposition parties and
restricting citizens' rights, the OSCE's observation mission
said on Monday.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's
election observation mission said several parties had been
blocked from Sunday's election and public debate was limited in
the run-up to the vote.
"If Kazakhstan is serious about their stated goals of
increasing the number of parties in parliament, then the country
should have allowed more genuine opposition parties to
participate," said Joao Soares, leader of the short-term mission
and head of the delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.
Three parties won entry to Kazakhstan's parliament in a vote
offering a small concession to democracy in the Central Asian
state by guaranteeing an end to one-party rule. The ruling Nur
Otan party won a landslide victory with more than 80 percent of
the vote.
The OSCE mission, which comprised about 400 observers, said
genuine opposition parties had been barred from the election and
that some candidates had been de-registered.
"This election took place in a tightly controlled
environment, with serious restrictions on citizens' electoral
rights," said Miklos Haraszti, head of the OSCE Office for
Democratic Institutions and Human Rights observation mission.
"Genuine pluralism does not need the orchestration we have
seen. Respect for fundamental freedoms will bring it about by
itself," he said.
The OSCE mission said media had operated "in an environment
characterised by self-censorship" and that excessive
restrictions were placed on candidate eligibility.
The election took place a month after clashes in the oil
town of Zhanaozen killed at least 16 people. A state of
emergency in the town was extended until Jan. 31, a decision
that the OSCE said had not been publicly explained.
"The limitations imposed during the state of emergency led
to a significant restriction of the freedom of expression,
freedom of assembly and freedom of movement in the locality," it
said.
On election day itself, the OSCE said voting was assessed
positively in 91.4 percent of polling stations visited
nationwide, but that flaws observed at 8.6 percent of stations
indicated "serious and systematic shortcomings".
These include voters without proper identification being
able to cast ballots, group voting and voting for somebody else.
Twenty-two cases of ballot box stuffing were observed. It said
counting and tabulation was "lacking in transparency".
The mission commended the fact that 819 international
observers from a variety of organisations had been accredited
and said the Central Election Commission handled technical
preparations well.
But official announcements of the election and
advertisements for Kazakhstan's 20th anniversary of independence
on Dec. 16 were "almost identical" to Nur Otan's campaign
materials, it said.
"This effectively blurred the distinction between the state
and the party."
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Giles Elgood)