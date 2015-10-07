MOSCOW Oct 7 Kazakhstan-focused mining and
metals conglomerate Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed
two loan deals with Russian lender VTB for 180 million
euros ($202 million) and $150 million, ERG said on Wednesday.
The 180-million-euro facility will provide pre-export
financing for ERG's aluminium plant, the
Luxembourg-headquartered ERG said in a statement.
The other facility will provide similar financing for the
group's alumina plant.
($1 = 0.8899 euros)
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and
Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)