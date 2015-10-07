MOSCOW Oct 7 Kazakhstan-focused mining and metals conglomerate Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has signed two loan deals with Russian lender VTB for 180 million euros ($202 million) and $150 million, ERG said on Wednesday.

The 180-million-euro facility will provide pre-export financing for ERG's aluminium plant, the Luxembourg-headquartered ERG said in a statement.

The other facility will provide similar financing for the group's alumina plant.

($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov and Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)