UPDATE 2-VW investors demand faster progress in dieselgate reforms
* CEO says VW will fully support U.S. dieselgate monitor (Adds more investor comments, shares, detail and background)
MOSCOW, June 22 Kazakhstan plans to start a Eurobond roadshow on June 24, a banking source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
He did not provide any further details. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* CEO says VW will fully support U.S. dieselgate monitor (Adds more investor comments, shares, detail and background)
* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES