ASTANA/ALMATY Feb 20 Kazakhstan's sovereign
wealth fund said on Friday it could borrow up to $2.5 billion
this year, abroad or domestically, to ease the debt of oil
assets hit by the slump in crude prices.
"If conditions on external markets are attractive enough for
us, we will tap foreign markets, although right now we see that
the situation in the internal market is more favourable for us
to borrow," the head of the fund, Umirzak Shukeyev, told a news
conference.
Standard & Poor's cut Kazakhstan's credit rating last week
to 'BBB' with a negative outlook from 'BBB+', saying the decline
in oil prices would "materially affect" its economic growth and
fiscal balances, given its high dependence on oil.
The fund's deputy head, Yelena Bakhmutova, told Reuters in
the Kazakh financial capital Almaty on Friday that the sovereign
rating was "still high enough" for the fund, called
Samruk-Kazyna, to tap financial markets.
Shukeyev said that if it decides to borrow domestically, it
would seek tenge loans from local banks. The tenge has been
under pressure as the oil price fell but Kazakh officials have
said they do not plan to devalue it again after a devaluation
last year.
Samruk-Kazyna has around $100 billion in assets, or half of
Kazakhstan's gross domestic product, and manages more than 500
companies, including national oil and gas company KazMunaiGas
, state uranium company Kazatomprom and state railway
operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
The fund made a net profit of 458 billion tenge ($2.5
billion) in 2014.
Last year it announced a six-year privatisation programme,
aiming to sell $10 billion worth of its assets. But as falling
oil prices hit Kazakhstan, the market is weak and the fund sold
assets worth only $200 million last year, Bakhmutova said.
Borrowing would help the fund to redistribute the debt
burden among its companies for another two or three years while
world oil prices remain low and volatile, Bakhmutova said.
Kazakhstan is the largest oil producer in the former Soviet
Union after Russia.
The investment fund has to date issued $37 billion in
foreign-currency denominated debt, Shukeyev said, and faces debt
servicing costs this year of $4.7 billion.
"Besides, we will have to borrow for our investment
projects," he said. "We will have to repay $1 billion on
commitments within our investment projects."
