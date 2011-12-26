ASTANA Dec 26 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Monday sacked his son-in-law as head of the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna and appointed Deputy Prime Minister Umirzak Shukeyev to the post, Prime Minister Karim Masimov said on his Twitter page.

Last Thursday, Nazarbayev promised to sack Timur Kulibayev, one of the oil-rich nation's most influential and wealthiest people, after fierce riots in the country's west killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 100 on Dec. 16-17.

State oil and gas company KazMunaiGas - one of the key assets of Samruk-Kazyna - and its London-listed subsidiary KazMunaiGas Exploration Production were at the epicentre of the deadly clashes in the Mangistau region. (Reporting by Raishan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)